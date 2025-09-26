Cheyenne Jackson, John-Andrew Morrison Join Broadway’s “Oh, Mary!”

Broadway’s “Oh, Mary!” will welcome John-Andrew Morrison to its cast when Jane Krakowski takes over the lead role of Mary Todd Lincoln at the Lyceum Theatre on October 14.

Jackson will take on the role of Mary’s Husband. Additional casting for Krakowski’s run will be announced later.

The current lineup stars Jinkx Monsoon as Mary, Kumail Nanjiani as Mary’s Husband, Michael Urie as Mary’s Teacher, Jenn Harris as Mary’s Chaperone, and Martin Landry as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. This ensemble will perform through September 28.

For performances from September 30 to October 12, Hannah Solow will play Mary, Phillip James Brannon will appear as Mary’s Husband, and James Scully will return as Mary’s Teacher. Harris will remain with the show during Krakowski’s tenure, and Tony Macht will return as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant on November 18.

| RELATED: Cheryl Porter Extends Broadway Run in ‘& Juliet’ |

“Oh, Mary!” is a comedy written by Cole Escola that focuses on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play presents a version of Mary as a cabaret-loving, hard-drinking eccentric.

The show premiered Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2024 and extended three times before moving to Broadway last summer. At the Lyceum Theatre, it became the first show in the venue’s 121-year history to gross over $1 million in a single week.

At the 2025 Tony Awards, “Oh, Mary!” won Lead Actor in a Play for Escola and Director of a Play for Sam Pinkleton. Escola left the production in June.

For tickets and more information, theatergoers can visit OhMaryPlay.com.