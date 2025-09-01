Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks tickets on sale in Chicago at United Center

The Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 19, 2025, at United Center. This early-season clash gives fans a look at how both clubs stack up as the NHL season gets underway.

With young talent developing and rivalries heating up, the Blackhawks will look to start their campaign strong at home. Anaheim, known for its fast-paced game, will be eager to spoil the night in front of Chicago’s loyal fans.

Tickets for the Oct. 19 game are available now at the United Center box office and on ScoreBig, which ensures no hidden service charges for NHL fans.

The United Center’s electric atmosphere is a signature of Blackhawks hockey, and this matchup with Anaheim adds to the excitement of the fall sports season in Chicago.

Shop for Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks tickets at United Center on October 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.