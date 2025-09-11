Chicago Bulls vs. Timberwolves tickets on sale in Chicago at United Center

Chicago Bulls will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA preseason action at United Center in Chicago on October 16, 2025. Basketball fans in the Windy City will get an early look at their team ahead of the regular season.

Tickets for the October 16 matchup are on sale now. Purchase directly at the United Center box office or through ScoreBig, where fans enjoy no hidden fees on ticket orders.

The Bulls enter the new season looking to make strides in the Eastern Conference, and this preseason contest offers a preview of how the roster is shaping up. The Timberwolves bring their own mix of young stars and veteran presence, making this a competitive exhibition game.

Chicago basketball fans can look forward to fast-paced action and the excitement of live NBA basketball at one of the league’s premier venues.

