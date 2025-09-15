Chicago – The Musical tickets on sale in North Charleston at PAC

Chicago – The Musical takes the stage at North Charleston Performing Arts Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, for a five-show run in February 2026. The longest-running American musical on Broadway will bring its iconic story of fame, fortune, and jazz to Lowcountry audiences.

Known for its sharp choreography, legendary score, and unforgettable characters, Chicago has captivated theatergoers worldwide for decades. The North Charleston PAC will host multiple performances, giving fans several chances to experience this Broadway classic up close.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now. Purchases can be made through the North Charleston Performing Arts Center box office or online at ScoreBig, where buyers avoid hidden ticket fees.

With its timeless hits like “All That Jazz” and “Cell Block Tango,” Chicago remains a must-see for musical theater fans. This North Charleston engagement ensures audiences in South Carolina won’t miss out on one of Broadway’s most iconic productions.

Performance Dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chicago – The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.