Chicago – The Musical tickets on sale in Thousand Oaks at Fred Kavli

Chicago – The Musical adds two Sunday performances at the Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 9, 2025. The Broadway hit serves up Fosse-inspired choreography, razor-sharp wit, and standards like “All That Jazz” and “Razzle Dazzle.”

Tickets for these Thousand Oaks shows are on sale now. Buy at the venue box office or via ScoreBig, which offers theater tickets with no hidden fees.

Set in the roaring ’20s, the show tracks Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly as headlines and courtroom drama collide with celebrity culture. With sleek staging and a brassy orchestra, Chicago remains a top choice for musical fans seeking an iconic night out. The Fred Kavli Theatre’s comfortable sightlines and acoustics make it an inviting setting for a day-to-night Sunday visit.

Chicago – The Musical at Fred Kavli Theatre (Nov. 9):

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chicago – The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.