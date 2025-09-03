Chris Lake, Four Tet Lead PROPER NYE/NYD 2025 Lineup

FNGRS CRSSD has announced the lineup for its PROPER NYE/NYD 2025 festival, set for December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026, at Petco Park in San Diego.

Now in its fourth year, the two-day event has quickly become one of Southern California’s signature year-end celebrations, pairing top-tier electronic acts with stadium-scale production.

Headliners include Chris Lake and Four Tet, who will perform both solo sets and a rare back-to-back performance. The bill also features drum & bass duo Chase & Status, techno powerhouse Adam Beyer, disco-house hitmaker Purple Disco Machine, and Kaskade with his Redux project.

Other major names set to appear include Green Velvet, Gorgon City, Reinier Zonneveld (Live), Sara Landry, Nora En Pure, Tinlicker (DJ), and UK garage favorite Sammy Virji. House icons Claude VonStroke and Chris Lorenzo, viral star Disco Lines, and Flight Facilities (DJ) add to the wide-ranging mix. Rising acts like Hannah Laing, Hamdi, Odd Mob, it’s murph, and Max Styler round out the bill.

This year’s edition will expand to five stages and feature reduced capacity for a more comfortable experience, additional street closures for improved crowd flow, and a new happy hour kickoff. FNGRS CRSSD, which also produces the flagship CRSSD Festival, says the changes are designed to enhance the festival atmosphere while maintaining Petco Park’s sweeping downtown views as the backdrop.

Tickets go on sale in phases, beginning with the Alumni Presale on Tuesday, September 9 at noon PT. The SMS Community Presale follows on Wednesday, September 10 at noon PT, with general on-sale starting the same day at 2 p.m. PT. Both GA and VIP passes will be offered, with limited-time layaway options starting at 25% down.

The 21+ event has become a staple of New Year’s in San Diego, drawing fans for two nights of house, techno, and bass across multiple stages.

For more information and ticketing options, visit PROPER NYE.

See the lineup poster below: