Chris Tomlin Christmas tickets on sale now in Myrtle Beach

Chris Tomlin will bring his celebrated “Christmas with Chris Tomlin” concert to Palmetto Pointe Church of God in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Dec. 17, 2025. The performance begins at 7 p.m. and promises an evening of faith-filled holiday music.

Tickets are on sale now at the Palmetto Pointe Church of God and through ScoreBig, which provides access to tickets for major events with no hidden fees.

Tomlin is one of contemporary Christian music’s most influential artists, known for worship anthems that resonate across the globe. His Christmas shows combine heartfelt holiday classics with original music, creating a festive experience for audiences of all ages.

Myrtle Beach fans will have a special opportunity to celebrate the season through song as Tomlin shares uplifting messages and music in an intimate setting.

