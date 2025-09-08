Chuy Lizárraga & Laberinto tickets on sale in Rosemont at Rosemont Theatre

Chuy Lizárraga and Los Laberintos will perform at Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Illinois, on Nov. 26, 2025. Fans of regional Mexican music will enjoy an evening of banda and norteño sounds from two of the genre’s beloved acts.

Tickets for the Nov. 26 performance are on sale now. Fans can buy them at the Rosemont Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to concerts with no hidden fees. ScoreBig makes it simple to compare seats and purchase directly.

Chuy Lizárraga has long been a staple in banda music, recognized for his distinctive voice and emotional delivery. Paired with Laberinto’s energetic norteño rhythms, the Rosemont show promises an exciting night of live music heading into the holiday season.

Chicago-area fans have a chance to experience two powerhouse groups sharing the stage, making this a highlight of the fall concert calendar.

