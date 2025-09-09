Clint Black tickets on sale in Prescott Valley at Findlay Toyota Center

Clint Black will perform at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on March 27, 2026. The country star, known for decades of hit songs and award-winning performances, brings his signature sound to northern Arizona for one night only.

Tickets for the Prescott Valley concert are available now. Fans can purchase at the Findlay Toyota Center box office, or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets with no hidden service fees. It’s the perfect chance for country music fans to enjoy Clint Black’s timeless catalog in a live setting.

Since his breakthrough with the 1989 album “Killin’ Time,” Clint Black has been a fixture in country music, delivering chart-topping singles and earning numerous accolades. His mix of traditional country roots and contemporary storytelling has kept him relevant across generations of fans.

Findlay Toyota Center offers an intimate yet energetic environment for concerts, making it an excellent setting to see a country legend up close. Prescott Valley audiences can expect to hear classic hits alongside fan favorites from across Black’s career.

