Clue: The Musical tickets on sale in Jacksonville at Moran Theater

Clue: The Musical is set to bring mystery, comedy, and classic characters to Jacksonville’s Moran Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts. Multiple performances will take place in November 2025, inviting audiences to enjoy this witty stage adaptation of the beloved board game.

Tickets for all Jacksonville performances are available now. Fans can purchase tickets at the Moran Theater box office or through ScoreBig, where all sales come with no hidden fees. ScoreBig connects audiences to Broadway-style productions with transparent pricing and reliable access.

With its interactive storytelling and timeless characters like Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, and Professor Plum, Clue: The Musical promises laughter and suspense in equal measure. The Moran Theater provides a spacious and elegant setting for this family-friendly production.

Jacksonville theater-goers will have multiple opportunities to catch this entertaining show throughout its run in November.

Available Dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Clue: The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.