Clue – The Musical tickets on sale in Tempe at ASU Gammage

Clue – The Musical is coming to Tempe, Arizona, for an extended run at ASU Gammage in February 2026. Fans of the classic whodunit will have multiple chances to experience the stage adaptation of the beloved mystery game, with performances running from February 17 through February 22.

Tickets for all Tempe performances are on sale now. They can be purchased at the ASU Gammage box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top live events with no hidden fees. This production invites audiences to step into the world of Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, and the rest of the iconic characters, promising a night of comedy, intrigue, and suspense.

ASU Gammage is a cultural landmark in Arizona, renowned for hosting Broadway hits and acclaimed productions. Clue – The Musical’s visit to Tempe offers theatergoers the chance to enjoy a lively performance in a venue celebrated for its design and acoustics.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the board game or new to the mystery, this show combines audience participation with theatrical flair for a unique experience. With several performances scheduled, Phoenix-area theater fans have plenty of opportunities to see the show.

Upcoming Clue – The Musical performances at ASU Gammage:

