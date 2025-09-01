CMA Awards tickets on sale in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena

The CMA Awards return to Nashville on Nov. 19, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena. Country music’s biggest night will once again honor the genre’s top artists, songs, and albums.

Fans attending the CMA Awards can expect unforgettable live performances from today’s stars alongside tributes to country music legends. The ceremony is a highlight of the Nashville calendar and attracts fans from across the country.

Tickets for the Nov. 19 event are on sale now. Fans can purchase from the Bridgestone Arena box office or through ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy no hidden service fees.

Bridgestone Arena provides the perfect stage for the star-studded awards show, located in the heart of Nashville’s entertainment district.

