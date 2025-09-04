Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. Colorado Eagles tickets on sale at Acrisure Arena

Coachella Valley Firebirds will host the Colorado Eagles in a series of American Hockey League matchups at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California. Games are set for October 18, November 1, November 5, 2025, and January 28, 2026, giving local fans multiple opportunities to catch their team on home ice.

Tickets are on sale now through Acrisure Arena and via ScoreBig, which ensures fans get access to AHL hockey action without hidden fees. As the Firebirds continue to establish themselves as a top franchise, the rivalry with Colorado promises high-intensity play and competitive matchups.

Acrisure Arena, located in the heart of the Coachella Valley, offers an electrifying atmosphere for hockey, drawing passionate fans from across the desert region. These games against Colorado are expected to be among the highlights of the season for Firebirds supporters.

Upcoming Games

