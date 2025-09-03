College Park SkyHawks vs. Raptors 905 tickets on sale in Atlanta

College Park SkyHawks will face Raptors 905 in back-to-back NBA G League contests at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. The games, scheduled for Feb. 24 and Feb. 26, 2026, will bring fans two chances to watch top prospects and future NBA talent compete in a high-energy atmosphere.

Tickets for both matchups are on sale now. They can be purchased at the Gateway Center Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which offers sports tickets with no hidden fees—delivering straightforward prices for basketball fans.

The SkyHawks, affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, provide an exciting opportunity for local fans to see emerging stars up close. Facing Raptors 905, one of the G League’s strongest teams, guarantees competitive action and a preview of the NBA’s next wave of talent. The Gateway Center Arena offers an intimate setting that puts fans close to the court, enhancing the game-day experience.

Game dates & tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on College Park SkyHawks vs. Raptors 905 tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.