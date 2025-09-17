Comedian Morgan Jay Extends Goofy Guy Tour With 27 New Dates

Morgan Jay is extending his Goofy Guy Tour with 27 new shows scheduled for 2026.

The new dates will begin on March 6 at Smart Financial Center in Houston, Texas. From there, the comedian is set to make stops in cities such as New Orleans, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Atlanta, and Charleston before wrapping up on July 2 in Ledyard, Connecticut at Premier Theater.

Additionally, before launching the new leg, Jay will appear at several major events, including The New York Comedy Festival. He is also scheduled for the Dubai Comedy Festival, the Nashville Comedy Festival, and the Still Standing Comedy Festival in Austin.

The extended tour follows the release of his second special, Live at The Village, now streaming on Hulu. Tickets for the new shows will be available through an artist pre-sale starting Wednesday, September 17, at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Jay’s official website.

A list of new spring dates can be found below:

Friday, Mar 6, 2026 — Houston, TX — Smart Financial Center

Saturday, Mar 7, 2026 — New Orleans, LA — Mahalia Jackson Theater

Thursday, Mar 12, 2026 — Tacoma, WA — Emerald Queen Casino

Saturday, Mar 14, 2026 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Thursday, Mar 26, 2026 — Pittsburgh, PA — Benedum Center

Friday, Mar 27, 2026 — Salamanca, NY — Seneca Allegany Casino

Saturday, Mar 28, 2026 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center

Friday, Apr 3, 2026 — Boise, ID — Velma V. Morrison Center

Saturday, Apr 4, 2026 — Eugene, OR — Hult Center

Friday, Apr 10, 2026 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium

Saturday, Apr 11, 2026 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

Friday, Apr 24, 2026 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Resort & Casino Showroom

Saturday, Apr 25, 2026 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial

Thursday, Apr 30, 2026 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre

Friday, May 1, 2026 — Lexington, KY — Singletary Center

Saturday, May 2, 2026 — Columbus, OH — Palace Theatre

Friday, May 15, 2026 — Dallas, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre

Saturday, May 16, 2026 — Bossier City, LA — LIVE! Casino

Friday, May 22, 2026 — Calgary, AB — Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

Saturday, May 23, 2026 — Edmonton, AB — River Cree Resort and Casino

Friday, Jun 5, 2026 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theater

Saturday, Jun 6, 2026 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Friday, Jun 12, 2026 — Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre

Saturday, Jun 13, 2026 — Prior Lake, MN — Mystic Lake Casino

Friday, Jun 19, 2026 — Cherokee, NC — Harrah’s Casino

Saturday, Jun 20, 2026 — Charleston, SC — North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center

Thursday, Jul 2, 2026 — Ledyard, CT — Premier Theater