Comedian Morgan Jay Extends Goofy Guy Tour With 27 New Dates

Morgan Jay is extending his Goofy Guy Tour with 27 new shows scheduled for 2026.
The new dates will begin on March 6 at Smart Financial Center in Houston, Texas. From there, the comedian is set to make stops in cities such as New Orleans, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Atlanta, and Charleston before wrapping up on July 2 in Ledyard, Connecticut at Premier Theater.
Additionally, before launching the new leg, Jay will appear at several major events, including The New York Comedy Festival. He is also scheduled for the Dubai Comedy Festival, the Nashville Comedy Festival, and the Still Standing Comedy Festival in Austin.
The extended tour follows the release of his second special, Live at The Village, now streaming on Hulu. Tickets for the new shows will be available through an artist pre-sale starting Wednesday, September 17, at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m. local time.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Jay’s official website.
A list of new spring dates can be found below:
Morgan Jay Goofy Guy Tour Dates
Friday, Mar 6, 2026 — Houston, TX — Smart Financial Center
Saturday, Mar 7, 2026 — New Orleans, LA — Mahalia Jackson Theater
Thursday, Mar 12, 2026 — Tacoma, WA — Emerald Queen Casino
Saturday, Mar 14, 2026 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Thursday, Mar 26, 2026 — Pittsburgh, PA — Benedum Center
Friday, Mar 27, 2026 — Salamanca, NY — Seneca Allegany Casino
Saturday, Mar 28, 2026 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center
Friday, Apr 3, 2026 — Boise, ID — Velma V. Morrison Center
Saturday, Apr 4, 2026 — Eugene, OR — Hult Center
Friday, Apr 10, 2026 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium
Saturday, Apr 11, 2026 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium
Friday, Apr 24, 2026 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Resort & Casino Showroom
Saturday, Apr 25, 2026 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial
Thursday, Apr 30, 2026 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre
Friday, May 1, 2026 — Lexington, KY — Singletary Center
Saturday, May 2, 2026 — Columbus, OH — Palace Theatre
Friday, May 15, 2026 — Dallas, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre
Saturday, May 16, 2026 — Bossier City, LA — LIVE! Casino
Friday, May 22, 2026 — Calgary, AB — Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Saturday, May 23, 2026 — Edmonton, AB — River Cree Resort and Casino
Friday, Jun 5, 2026 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theater
Saturday, Jun 6, 2026 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
Friday, Jun 12, 2026 — Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre
Saturday, Jun 13, 2026 — Prior Lake, MN — Mystic Lake Casino
Friday, Jun 19, 2026 — Cherokee, NC — Harrah’s Casino
Saturday, Jun 20, 2026 — Charleston, SC — North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center
Thursday, Jul 2, 2026 — Ledyard, CT — Premier Theater