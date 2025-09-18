Crazy Train Ozzy Tribute tickets on sale in Staten Island at St. George

Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne Tribute storms into Staten Island for a one-night show at the historic St. George Theatre on February 7, 2026. Fans can expect a high-energy salute to the Prince of Darkness, complete with note-for-note musicianship, signature riffs, and the anthems that defined heavy metal for generations.

Tickets for the Feb. 7 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the St. George Theatre box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. It’s the easiest way to lock in seats for a throwback night of Ozzy favorites in one of New York City’s most picturesque venues.

From “Crazy Train” and “Mr. Crowley” to “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” the tribute showcases the breadth of Osbourne’s catalog with faithful vocals and tight instrumental work. St. George Theatre’s restored interior, excellent sightlines, and crisp sound add to the concert atmosphere, making this an ideal setting for classic metal devotees and casual rock fans alike.

If you’re in the borough or planning a quick trip on the ferry, make sure this date is on your calendar.

