d4vd Cancels Remaining US Tour Dates After 15-Year-Old Girl’s Body Found in His Tesla

Alt-pop singer d4vd has cancelled the remaining pair of dates on his U.S. tour in wake of a homicide investigation.

According to TMZ, d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has nixed shows in San Francisco on Friday and Los Angeles on Saturday over his connection to the investigation. His appearance at the Grammy Museum on September 24 was also quietly removed from the website’s event page.

Earlier this month, the body of a missing 15-year-old girl, identified as Celeste Rivas, was found in an impounded Tesla belonging to d4vd, NBC News Los Angeles reported. Her body was discovered at a Hollywood tow yard after workers reported a strong odor coming from the car. TMZ notes that Rivera was identified through a “Shhh…” tattoo on her right index finger; d4vd has the same matching tattoo.

Rivas was first reported missing last year in Riverside County, California — approximately 50 miles east of Los Angeles. She had been missing for over a year when her body was found. According to TMZ, Rivas’s mom said she was aware Rivas was dating someone named David, and the two had been seen together in the past.

Rivas’s cause of death is still unknown at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.