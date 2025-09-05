Damian Lazarus Brings Day Zero Festival to Brazil With Stacked 2026 Lineup

Day Zero, the immersive electronic music festival founded by Damian Lazarus, will make its Brazilian debut on January 3, 2026, in São Miguel dos Milagres.

The event, known for combining music with nature, ritual, and local culture, will feature an international and domestic lineup of electronic talent. Among the headliners are Black Coffee, Honey Dijon, Dennis Cruz, Traumer, and live trio WhoMadeWho, alongside Lazarus himself, who will helm the festival’s signature sunrise set.

Brazil’s fast-rising scene is also well represented. Vintage Culture, Mochakk, ANNA, Maz x Antdot, Bhaskar, Malive, and Jackson are all confirmed, underscoring the country’s growing global influence in electronic music. Other international acts on the bill include Deer Jade, OMRI., Unfazed, and Meera.

Day Zero has staged editions in Tulum and Masada, each blending music with the heritage and natural landscape of its setting. For its first Brazilian chapter, organizers say the festival will tap into the coastal beauty and Indigenous heritage of Alagoas, aiming to create a “communal rite that honors the land, its people, and the enduring spirit that binds them.”

The São Miguel dos Milagres edition is being produced in partnership with Entourage Live, Plus Network, Tamo Junto, Gaz Events, and BOMA.

Tickets for Day Zero Milagres Brasil are on sale now via the festival’s official website.

