Def Leppard tickets on sale in Manchester at Co-Op Live

Def Leppard will bring their legendary rock anthems to Manchester’s Co-Op Live on July 6, 2026. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band continues to thrill audiences worldwide with hits spanning more than four decades.

Fans can expect classics like “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Photograph,” and “Hysteria,” along with material from recent albums. Known for their dynamic live performances, Def Leppard concerts remain a must-see for rock fans of all ages.

Tickets for the July 6 concert are on sale now through the Co-Op Live box office and at ScoreBig, with no hidden ticket fees.

As one of the UK’s most successful rock exports, Def Leppard’s return to Manchester is sure to draw a huge crowd. Secure your seats now for a night of powerful live music.

Shop for Def Leppard tickets at Co-Op Live on July 6, 2026

