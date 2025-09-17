Disney On Ice tickets on sale now in Charleston at Coliseum & Convention Center

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures will skate into Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center for multiple performances from Jan. 8–11, 2026. Families can look forward to a magical production filled with beloved Disney characters and dazzling ice skating.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Charleston Coliseum box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to family favorites with no hidden service fees.

Road Trip Adventures takes audiences on a journey through classic Disney tales, featuring characters from Toy Story, Moana, Frozen, and more. The spectacular show combines music, choreography, and special effects to create an enchanting experience for fans of all ages.

Charleston families won’t want to miss this chance to make lasting memories with Disney On Ice in early 2026.

