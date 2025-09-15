Dog Man The Musical tickets on sale in Little Rock at Robinson Center

Dog Man – The Musical is bringing Dav Pilkey’s beloved children’s book series to life in Little Rock. The show will play at Robinson Center Performance Hall on Feb. 4, 2026, offering families in Arkansas a chance to enjoy this fun-filled adaptation.

Based on the hit graphic novels from the creator of Captain Underpants, Dog Man – The Musical follows the antics of the canine cop who fights crime while navigating friendship, loyalty, and hilarious mischief. The production has earned rave reviews for its kid-friendly humor and high-energy songs that delight audiences of all ages.

Tickets are now on sale for the Little Rock performance. Fans can purchase from the Robinson Center box office or through ScoreBig, which provides access to top events with no hidden service fees. This one-night engagement is expected to be especially popular with families, so early booking is recommended.

Robinson Center Performance Hall, known for hosting world-class performances, provides the perfect setting for this colorful and engaging production. Parents and kids alike can look forward to a memorable evening filled with laughter and excitement.

Shop for Dog Man The Musical tickets at Robinson Center Performance Hall on February 4, 2026

