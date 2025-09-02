Doja Cat Pulls Out of Austin City Limits Festival, The Killers Named as Replacement

Doja Cat has withdrawn from this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival, with The Killers now set to headline both Sundays: October 5 and 12.

The singer cited the upcoming release of her album Vie, which arrives September 26, as the reason for stepping down.

“Unfortunately, I will not be performing at Austin City Limits this year,” Doja Cat said. “When I made the commitment I didn’t know exactly when Vie would be released. I’ve been working on finalizing the album, making videos, taking the time to put together an album campaign that I am really excited about, and it’s become clear to me that I cannot give you guys the show you deserve within this time frame.

“Thank you to the ACL team for their support and I hope to see you all again soon when the time is right. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity.”

The annual festival, held at Zilker Park, will welcome headliners including Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit, Doechii, Feid, and Cage the Elephant, among many others.

For more information and additional details, festival goers can visit the official Austin City Limits website.

An updated artist lineup can be found below:

Austin City Limits 2025 Lineup