Dolly Parton Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to Health Concerns

Dolly Parton has postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The six-show run, originally scheduled for December 2025, has been moved to fall 2026 as the singer undergoes medical procedures.

Parton announced the change in a statement posted to her social media accounts. She explained that her doctors advised her to undergo a series of treatments and that she would not have enough time to rehearse before the residency.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” Parton shared.

The residency was originally scheduled for December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13. The new dates are September 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, and 26, 2026.

Parton continued, “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

“And don’t worry about me quitting’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” Parton said. “But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest announcements, fans can visit Dolly Parton’s official website.

A list of new residency dates and the full statement can be found below:

Dolly: Live in Las Vegas

09/17/2026 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/19/2026 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/20/2026 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/23/2026 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/25/2026 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/26/2026 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace