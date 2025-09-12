Dolly Parton’s Christmas Carol tickets on sale in Spartanburg

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol lights up The Theater at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Nov. 26, 2025. This musical retelling sets Dickens’ classic in the Smoky Mountains, with new music and spirit inspired by Dolly’s storytelling tradition.

Tickets for the Nov. 26 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium box office or via ScoreBig, where fans can secure theater tickets with no hidden fees.

The heartwarming production follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey of redemption, reimagined with Appalachian flair, rustic charm, and a holiday-ready score. It’s a family-friendly evening that blends classic themes with regional color, perfect for kicking off the season in the Upstate. The auditorium’s comfortable sightlines and festive atmosphere make this a joyful night out for audiences of all ages.

Gather family and friends for a pre-holiday tradition in Spartanburg and experience a musical that pairs timeless lessons with the warmth of Dolly’s signature style.

Shop for Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol tickets in Spartanburg on November 26, 2025

