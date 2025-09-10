Dragon Smoke tickets on sale in San Francisco at The Independent

Dragon Smoke will perform at The Independent in San Francisco, California, on December 6, 2025. The R&B/soul collective is made up of members from Galactic, Dumpstaphunk, and The Radiators, blending funk, jazz, and soul into unforgettable live performances.

Tickets for the Dec. 6 concert are on sale now. Purchase at The Independent box office or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets with no hidden fees.

Dragon Smoke is a rare collaboration that often sells out quickly due to their limited touring schedule. San Francisco fans will experience a night of deep grooves and powerhouse musicianship at one of the city’s most beloved venues.

