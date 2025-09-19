Duran Duran tickets on sale in Anaheim at Honda Center

Duran Duran heads to Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 8, 2026. The pioneering new wave band continues to thrill fans with a high-energy mix of classic hits and modern production.

Tickets for the Jan. 8 show are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Honda Center box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top concerts with no hidden service fees. With strong demand across Southern California, early purchasing is recommended for prime seats.

From “Hungry Like the Wolf” to “Ordinary World,” Duran Duran’s deep catalog and on-stage polish make their concerts must-see events. Expect striking visuals and the sleek, danceable sound that has defined the band for decades.

Shop for Duran Duran tickets at Honda Center on January 8, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Duran Duran tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.