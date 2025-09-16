Duran Duran tickets on sale in Phoenix at PHX Arena

Duran Duran brings its new-wave hooks and arena-ready show to PHX Arena in Phoenix on Jan. 5, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers behind “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “The Reflex” and “Ordinary World” continue to pack venues with a production that blends sleek visuals, deep-cut fan favorites and the hits that defined an era.

Tickets for the Phoenix date are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the PHX Arena box office or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—so the price you see is the price you pay at checkout.

Known for a live show that pairs sharp musicianship with high-gloss staging, Duran Duran turns every tour stop into a singalong. Phoenix concertgoers can expect a career-spanning setlist, from early MTV staples to recent chart entries, all delivered by a band whose chemistry remains unmistakable. Make it a night downtown and catch one of pop-rock’s most enduring acts as they return to the Valley.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Duran Duran tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.