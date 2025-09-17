Duran Duran tickets on sale now in Anaheim at Honda Center

Duran Duran will bring their legendary sound to Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 8, 2026. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and fans can expect a night of classic hits and new material from the British pop icons.

Tickets are on sale now at the Honda Center box office and at ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden service fees.

With a career spanning decades, Duran Duran has remained one of the most influential bands of the 1980s new wave movement, with hits such as “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “Rio.” Their innovative style and dynamic live performances continue to draw fans around the world.

Southern California audiences will have the chance to celebrate one of pop music’s most enduring acts live in concert this January.

Shop for Duran Duran tickets at Honda Center on January 8, 2026

