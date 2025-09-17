E5C4P3 Journey Tribute tickets on sale now in Akron

E5C4P3 – Journey Tribute will perform live at the Akron Civic Theatre in Akron, Ohio, on Feb. 13, 2026. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and promises an evening filled with the timeless hits of one of rock’s greatest bands.

Tickets are available now at the Akron Civic Theatre box office and via ScoreBig, which offers fans the opportunity to purchase event tickets with no hidden fees.

Known for capturing the energy and authenticity of Journey’s live performances, E5C4P3 has become one of the most celebrated tribute acts in the country. Expect to hear anthems like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Faithfully” that continue to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Akron concertgoers will have the chance to sing along to classics in one of Ohio’s most beautiful historic theaters. This event is a must for Journey fans and live music lovers alike.

Shop for E5C4P3 – Journey Tribute tickets at Akron Civic Theatre on February 13, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on E5C4P3 – Journey Tribute tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.