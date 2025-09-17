Eaglemania tribute tickets on sale now in Hagerstown at Maryland Theatre

Eaglemania – Tribute to The Eagles will perform at The Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Jan. 31, 2026. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., delivering the timeless sound of The Eagles to fans in the region.

Tickets are on sale now at The Maryland Theatre box office and at ScoreBig, where fans can secure tribute concert tickets with no hidden fees.

Eaglemania has been praised for its authentic recreations of classic hits like “Hotel California” and “Take It Easy.” Their performances offer audiences the chance to relive the music of one of America’s greatest rock bands.

Hagerstown audiences will have a special opportunity to enjoy these legendary songs performed live in a celebrated local venue.

Shop for Eaglemania Tribute to The Eagles tickets at The Maryland Theatre on January 31, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Eaglemania – Tribute to The Eagles tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.