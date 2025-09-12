Elf – The Musical tickets on sale in Little Rock at Robinson Center

Elf – The Musical brings Buddy’s holiday hijinks to Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Nov. 8, 2025, with a 2 p.m. matinee. The stage adaptation of the hit film delivers laughter, big chorus numbers, and a message of family and festive cheer.

Tickets for the Nov. 8 matinee are on sale now. Purchase at the Robinson Center box office or through ScoreBig, where tickets to seasonal favorites come without hidden fees.

With catchy songs and a heart-on-its-sleeve story, Elf offers a lively afternoon out for families and fans of holiday theater. Robinson Center’s historic hall and modern production capabilities make it an ideal setting for Buddy’s New York adventure, from the North Pole to the department store and beyond.

Plan a downtown Little Rock day around the show and kick off the holiday season with a crowd-pleasing musical built for all ages.

Elf – The Musical tickets at Robinson Center on November 8, 2025

