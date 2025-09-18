F1 Expands Sprint Calendar for 2026 With Three New Venues

Formula 1® and the FIA have confirmed the six venues that will host Sprint weekends during the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship, with Canada, the Netherlands, and Singapore joining the format for the first time.

The Shanghai Grand Prix will open the Sprint calendar March 13-15, followed by Miami on May 1-3. Montréal (May 22-24) and Zandvoort (August 21-23) are among the new additions, while Silverstone returns to the Sprint lineup for the first time since the format debuted there in 2021 (July 3-5). Singapore rounds out the schedule October 9-11.

Introduced in 2021, the Sprint format offers competitive track action on each day of a race weekend. Under the format, Friday features Free Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying, Saturday hosts the Sprint race and Grand Prix Qualifying, and Sunday concludes with the Grand Prix.

The format has steadily gained popularity, with Formula 1 citing attendance growth and rising viewership. According to the series, average television audiences for Sprint weekends in 2024 were 10% higher than standard Grand Prix weekends. The 2025 season continued that trend, with Lewis Hamilton’s Shanghai Sprint victory in Ferrari colors drawing an 84% increase in live TV audience across F1’s top 15 markets compared to the previous year. Miami’s Sprint, won by Lando Norris, attracted 26.6 million viewers worldwide, an 18% jump from 2024.

“The F1 Sprint has continued to grow in positive impact and popularity since it was introduced in 2021,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1. “With four competitive sessions rather than two during a conventional Grand Prix weekend, F1 Sprint events offer more action each day for our fans, broadcast partners, and for the promoters – driving increased attendance and viewership.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem added that the Sprint has become “an increasingly exciting part” of the championship, particularly as the sport prepares to usher in new technical regulations in 2026.

The 2026 F1 Sprint calendar: