Feels Like Home Festival Expands Lineup, Adds Downtown Kickoff in Brownwood

The Feels Like Home Festival will return to Brownwood, Texas this fall with an expanded music lineup, a new Pioneer Tap House-curated second stage, and the return of its community-wide Downtown Preview Night. The second annual music and barbecue festival is set for Saturday, October 4, 2025 at the Brownwood Event Center (601 E Baker St, Brownwood, TX).

Organizers confirmed that doors will open at 12:00 p.m., with live music running through 11:00 p.m. General admission and VIP tickets are available now at FeelsLikeHomeFest.com, with prices set to rise as the event approaches. A special limited BBQ add-on ticket is also available, giving fans access to complimentary pitmaster samples from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Music Lineup

The main stage will be headlined by Randy Rogers Band, Pat Green, Josh Abbott Band, and Stoney LaRue. Additional performances include Bottomland, Graham St. Clair Band, and Joe Peters.

The new Pioneer Tap House Stage will feature Central Texas favorites:

The Cadillac Thieves (Brownwood, TX) – Southern rock outfit with gritty riffs and high-energy shows

Ripken (Brownwood, TX) – Indie rockers blending heartfelt lyrics and hooks

– Indie rockers blending heartfelt lyrics and hooks Brian Pounds (Austin, TX) – Americana singer-songwriter with a soulful edge

– Americana singer-songwriter with a soulful edge Mason & The Mercenaries (Brownwood, TX) – Local favorites mixing Texas country, classic rock, and party anthems

BBQ Add-On Experience

The festival will showcase some of the state’s most acclaimed pitmasters, including:

Victorians Barbecue (Mart, TX) – Netflix Barbecue Showdown alum Joey Victorian

Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue (Harker Heights, TX) – Texas Monthly Top 50, celebrated brisket and sides

Hurtado BBQ (Arlington, TX) – Tex-Mex-inspired staple, Texas Monthly Honorable Mention

Hill City Chop House (Tolar, TX) – Honorable Mention in Texas Monthly’s 2025 list

The Original Roy Hutchins Barbecue (Trophy Club, TX) – Yelp Top 100 honoree

Pody’s BBQ (Pecos, TX) – West Texas legend, Texas Monthly Top 50 alum

Brantley Creek Barbecue (Odessa, TX) – Honorable Mention, Texas Monthly 2025

Bosque River Taphouse (Stephenville, TX) – BBQ paired with craft beer

Up In Smoke BBQ (Early, TX) – Local favorite bringing hometown flavors

Olmos BBQ (Fort Worth, TX) – Known for blending tradition with new-school flair

Only limited BBQ tickets remain, and organizers expect them to sell out in advance. Other food vendors will be on site throughout the day for all attendees.

Weekend Kickoff: Downtown Preview Night

The festivities begin on Friday, October 3 with Downtown Preview Night, where Brownwood businesses will extend hours and offer food and drink specials, live music, and discounts to welcome festival-goers into the historic district. A full schedule will be released via the festival’s social media channels.

“From day one, this festival has been about putting Brownwood on the map as a destination for great music, food, and community,” said Festival Director Steve Clayton. “We’re thrilled to double down on our local roots this year with the Pioneer Tap House stage and a new opportunity for local businesses to share in the weekend celebrations.”

The Brownwood Event Center, a renovated 1920s industrial building with a sprawling open-air lawn, provides the backdrop for the festival. Organizers promise a family-friendly atmosphere with vendors, activities, and what they call the “small-town hospitality” that helped make Feels Like Home an instant tradition in its inaugural year.

Event Info at a Glance

Founded in 2024, the Feels Like Home Festival celebrates Texas country music, authentic barbecue, and community spirit each fall in the heart of Brownwood.