Foreigner & Rock Orchestra tickets on sale in Redding at Civic

Foreigner teams with a rock orchestra for a special concert at Redding Civic Auditorium in Redding, California, on March 17, 2026. Fans can expect the band’s arena-sized hits enriched by lush arrangements, spotlighting classics from across Foreigner’s catalog.

Tickets for the March 17 performance are on sale now. Buy at the Redding Civic Auditorium box office or via ScoreBig, which offers access to major concerts with no hidden ticket fees.

With radio staples like “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Cold as Ice,” and “Juke Box Hero,” Foreigner’s songs have soundtracked generations of rock listeners. The orchestral collaboration adds fresh color while keeping the big choruses and guitar lines front and center. The Civic’s intimate layout helps deliver a powerful, close-up experience for Northern California fans.

Whether you’re revisiting favorites or bringing a new listener along, this one-night stop pairs rock energy and symphonic sweep for a memorable evening in Redding.

