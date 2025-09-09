Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo tickets on sale at Dickies Arena

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo will once again take center stage at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2026. Running from January 17 through February 7, this celebrated annual event combines thrilling rodeo competition with a showcase of western heritage and community pride.

Tickets for all rodeo performances are on sale now. Fans may purchase at the Dickies Arena box office or online through ScoreBig, which guarantees tickets to major live events without hidden fees. With multiple dates available, rodeo enthusiasts can find the perfect night to enjoy the action.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is more than just competition — it’s a Texas tradition. Each performance brings bull riding, barrel racing, bronc riding, and more, all staged in one of the region’s premier venues. Dickies Arena offers fans modern amenities while maintaining the authentic atmosphere that rodeo fans love.

Beyond the arena floor, the Stock Show delivers livestock exhibitions, family entertainment, and a celebration of western culture that draws visitors from across the state and beyond. For Fort Worth and the surrounding area, it’s one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Upcoming Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo performances at Dickies Arena:

