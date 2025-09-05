Frankie Cosmos tickets on sale for Toronto show at The Great Hall

Frankie Cosmos will headline Main Hall at The Great Hall in Toronto, Ontario, on September 15, 2025. Joined by Fantasy Of A Broken Heart and Moontype, the lineup promises a night of indie music that celebrates unique voices and fresh sounds.

Tickets for the September 15 concert are available now. Fans can purchase at the venue box office, or choose ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden fees and access to top events nationwide.

Frankie Cosmos, the project of singer-songwriter Greta Kline, has cultivated a devoted fan base through her understated lyrics and lo-fi indie rock style. Known for intimate and contemplative performances, her shows highlight both familiar songs and evolving material.

Toronto’s Great Hall is the ideal setting for an evening of indie artistry, with its historic character and acoustics enhancing the experience. With supporting acts bringing their own creative styles, concertgoers are in for an eclectic and memorable night.

