Frankie Valli tickets on sale now in Tampa at Seminole Hard Rock

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will perform live at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center in Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 11, 2025. The 8 p.m. show will bring timeless classics from one of pop music’s most enduring acts.

Tickets for Valli’s Tampa performance are available now at the Seminole Hard Rock box office and at ScoreBig, where fans can buy tickets with no hidden fees.

Known for iconic hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” Valli’s legendary falsetto has captivated audiences for decades. This show offers Tampa fans a rare chance to enjoy both the nostalgia of The Four Seasons’ greatest songs and the magic of a live performance from a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member.

Florida audiences can expect a night filled with unforgettable music and memories at one of Tampa’s premier venues.

Shop for Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tickets at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center on December 11, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.