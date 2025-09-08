Freezing Man Benefit Concerts Return to Madison With All-Star Lineup for Epilepsy Research

Joey’s Song will bring back its winter benefit concerts in Madison, Wisconsin for the second annual Freezing Man festival set for January 9–10, 2026 at The Sylvee.

The two-night fundraiser, organized by the nonprofit Joey’s Song, will feature more than 35 artists, including Grammy winners, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and alt-rock mainstays. Proceeds will support epilepsy research, education, and family services.

Founded in memory of Joey Gomoll, who died at 4-years-old from Dravet Syndrome, Joey’s Song has raised more than $1.75 million since launching in 2010. The concerts have become the centerpiece of its fundraising efforts, selling out annually for more than a decade.

Returning performers include Butch Vig and Duke Erikson of Garbage, Vicki and Debbi Peterson of The Bangles, Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood of Belly, Rick and Daxx Nielsen of Cheap Trick, members of Portugal. The Man, Silversun Pickups, and Letters to Cleo.

They’ll be joined by newcomers Jody Stephens of Big Star, Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s, Steve Porcaro of Toto, Max Collins of Eve 6, Chris Collingwood of Fountains of Wayne, Hugo Burnham of Gang of Four, and singer-songwriter Marshall Crenshaw. Emmy Award-winning comedian Charlie Berens will host.

Vig, also known for producing landmark albums by Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins, will serve as musical director with his covers group, The Know-It-All Boyfriends, anchoring the performances.

The festival’s format spans two distinct nights:

Friday, Jan. 9 (Unplugged): Acoustic sets and behind-the-scenes stories.

Acoustic sets and behind-the-scenes stories. Saturday, Jan. 10 (Electric): A plugged-in showcase with a “Battle of the Bands” between the Know-It-All Boyfriends and the all-female Know-It-All Girlfriends, capped by a collaborative jam session.

Concertgoers can also bid on signed instruments, posters, and VIP packages during live auctions led by Joey’s Song founder Michael Gomoll.

“Now in its second year, Freezing Man will bring together an extraordinary mix of musicians for what promises to be our most ambitious concerts yet,” Gomoll said in a press release. “It’s always been about more than music—it’s about connection, hope, and honoring Joey’s memory.”

Tickets go on sale September 12 at 9 a.m. ET via JoeysSong.org.