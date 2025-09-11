Garth Brooks tickets on sale in Milwaukee at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Garth Brooks is scheduled to perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on June 17, 2026. Fans will experience one of country music’s most legendary performers live at a premier outdoor venue.

Tickets for the June 17 show are on sale now. Purchase at the amphitheater box office or through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees on ticket purchases.

Brooks, a Country Music Hall of Famer, has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. Known for hits like “Friends in Low Places” and “The Dance,” his live shows are renowned for their energy and connection with audiences.

Milwaukee concertgoers will be treated to a night of country classics and unforgettable moments as Brooks brings his timeless catalog to the stage.

