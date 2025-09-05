Generation Idol tickets on sale for San Juan Capistrano show

Generation Idol – Billy Idol Tribute Band will bring their tribute performance to Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, California, on January 3, 2026. Fans of Billy Idol can enjoy a night of classic hits performed with energy and authenticity.

Tickets for the January 3 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Coach House box office or through ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden service charges.

The tribute act honors Billy Idol’s legacy with renditions of favorites such as “Rebel Yell,” “White Wedding,” and “Dancing with Myself.” Generation Idol has earned a reputation for channeling the punk-rock energy that made Idol a household name in the 1980s.

The Coach House offers an intimate setting that ensures fans will be close to the action, creating a nostalgic experience for those eager to relive rock anthems that defined a generation.

