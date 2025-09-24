Ghost Cancels Gig in Mexico City Minutes Before Taking Stage

The Swedish heavy metalheads of Ghost were set to perform in Mexico City Tuesday night, but just minutes before they took the stage, the gig was called-off.

The concert, set for September 23, was supposed to kick-off a trio of shows at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. However, right before Ghost hit the stage, an announcement played on the venue’s speakers noting that the concert was cancelled.

“It is with deep regret that we must inform you the Ghost show tonight, Sept. 23, has been canceled,” Ghost said in a statement on social media. “Tobias Forge is suffering from food poisoning, which makes it impossible for the band to perform.”

Tickets purchased online will be refunded automatically via point of purchase, while those who purchased via Ticketmaster may request a refund starting on September 26. More information is available here.

While it doesn’t appear that the band will reschedule the show, Ghost is still scheduled to perform in Mexico City on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ghost is in the midst of their massive world tour, which kicked-off in mid-April. The group just dropped the record Skeleta earlier this year, featuring tracks “Lachryma,” “Satanized,” and “Peacefield.” The LP follows 2022’s Impera.