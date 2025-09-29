Ghost Plots North American Run in Support of ‘Skeleta’

Swedish rockers Ghost are bringing their theatrical live experience back to North America, announcing new 2025 dates for their Skeletour. The trek will see Papa Emeritus IV and the Nameless Ghouls performing across arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada early next year.

The run kicks off January 21 in Orlando and spans more than a dozen major cities, including Montreal, Toronto, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping February 23 in Inglewood, California. Each show will be presented as a phone-free experience, with fans’ devices secured in Yondr Pouches for the duration of the performance.

| READ: Ghost Cancels Gig in Mexico City Minutes Before Taking Stage |

Skeletour tickets will first be available via Citi and Verizon pre-sales. An artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 30 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional pre-sales running throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, October 3 at 10 a.m. local time via Ghost’s official website. A limited number of VIP Packages will also be available. Fans can also find Ghost Tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees.

The group just dropped the record Skeleta earlier this year, featuring tracks “Lachryma,” “Satanized,” and “Peacefield.” The LP follows 2022’s Impera.

Find Ghost’s upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop Wed Jan 21 Kia Center — Orlando, FL Tickets Thu Jan 22 VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena — Jacksonville, FL Tickets Sat Jan 24 Thompson-Boling Arena — Knoxville, TN Tickets Sun Jan 25 Spectrum Center — Charlotte, NC Tickets Mon Jan 26 Bon Secours Wellness Arena — Greenville, SC Tickets Wed Jan 28 Mohegan Sun Arena — Uncasville, CT Tickets Fri Jan 30 Bell Centre — Montreal, QC Tickets Sat Jan 31 Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, ON Tickets Mon Feb 2 Nationwide Arena — Columbus, OH Tickets Wed Feb 4 Heritage Bank Center — Cincinnati, OH Tickets Thu Feb 5 Peoria Civic Center Arena — Peoria, IL Tickets Sat Feb 7 BOK Center — Tulsa, OK Tickets Tue Feb 10 Delta Center — Salt Lake City, UT Tickets Thu Feb 12 Spokane Arena — Spokane, WA Tickets Sat Feb 14 Rogers Arena — Vancouver, BC Tickets Sun Feb 15 Climate Pledge Arena — Seattle, WA Tickets Tue Feb 17 Moda Center — Portland, OR Tickets Fri Feb 20 Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, CA Tickets Sat Feb 21 Honda Center — Anaheim, CA Tickets Mon Feb 23 Intuit Dome — Inglewood, CA Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.