Ghost Plots North American Run in Support of ‘Skeleta’

By Olivia Perreault 4 hours ago

Swedish rockers Ghost are bringing their theatrical live experience back to North America, announcing new 2025 dates for their Skeletour. The trek will see Papa Emeritus IV and the Nameless Ghouls performing across arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada early next year.

The run kicks off January 21 in Orlando and spans more than a dozen major cities, including Montreal, Toronto, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping February 23 in Inglewood, California. Each show will be presented as a phone-free experience, with fans’ devices secured in Yondr Pouches for the duration of the performance.

Skeletour tickets will first be available via Citi and Verizon pre-sales. An artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 30 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional pre-sales running throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, October 3 at 10 a.m. local time via Ghost’s official website. A limited number of VIP Packages will also be available. Fans can also find Ghost Tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees.

The group just dropped the record Skeleta earlier this year, featuring tracks “Lachryma,” “Satanized,” and “Peacefield.” The LP follows 2022’s Impera.

Find Ghost’s upcoming tour dates below:

Ghost Skeletour Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Wed Jan 21Kia Center — Orlando, FLTickets
Thu Jan 22VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena — Jacksonville, FLTickets
Sat Jan 24Thompson-Boling Arena — Knoxville, TNTickets
Sun Jan 25Spectrum Center — Charlotte, NCTickets
Mon Jan 26Bon Secours Wellness Arena — Greenville, SCTickets
Wed Jan 28Mohegan Sun Arena — Uncasville, CTTickets
Fri Jan 30Bell Centre — Montreal, QCTickets
Sat Jan 31Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, ONTickets
Mon Feb 2Nationwide Arena — Columbus, OHTickets
Wed Feb 4Heritage Bank Center — Cincinnati, OHTickets
Thu Feb 5Peoria Civic Center Arena — Peoria, ILTickets
Sat Feb 7BOK Center — Tulsa, OKTickets
Tue Feb 10Delta Center — Salt Lake City, UTTickets
Thu Feb 12Spokane Arena — Spokane, WATickets
Sat Feb 14Rogers Arena — Vancouver, BCTickets
Sun Feb 15Climate Pledge Arena — Seattle, WATickets
Tue Feb 17Moda Center — Portland, ORTickets
Fri Feb 20Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, CATickets
Sat Feb 21Honda Center — Anaheim, CATickets
Mon Feb 23Intuit Dome — Inglewood, CATickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.