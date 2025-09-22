Girls Just Wanna Weekend 2026 to Feature The Chicks, Brandi Carlile, and Sam Smith

The Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival will return in 2026 with The Chicks, Brandi Carlile, and Sam Smith headlining its seventh edition. The event will be held January 15 to 19 at Mexico’s Barceló Maya Resort.

The five-day festival offers an all-inclusive experience on the Mexican Caribbean, combining live music with luxury resort amenities. Along with its three headliners, the lineup includes CMAT, Joy Oladokun, Jensen McRae, Lucius, Jasmine.4.t, Allison Ponthier, SistaStrings, Autumn Nichols, Arroba Nat, The Carlile Family Band, and The Marshgrass Mamas. Comedian Kristin Key is also scheduled to perform.

A special set titled Titans of Americana will be featured during the event, with additional guests to be announced.

Carlile launched the festival in 2018, and it has since hosted artists including Janelle Monáe, Shania Twain, Sheryl Crow, Indigo Girls, Sarah McLachlan, Muna, Tanya Tucker, Maren Morris, and Sara Bareilles.

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the official Girls Just Wanna website.