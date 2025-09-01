Hamilton tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center

The award-winning musical Hamilton returns to Milwaukee for a series of performances at Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Fans can experience the Broadway phenomenon live on stage from January 20 through February 1, 2026.

With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through a unique mix of hip-hop, R&B, and traditional show tunes. The production has won multiple Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, becoming one of the most influential musicals of all time.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Marcus Center box office, or through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees at checkout.

Uihlein Hall provides Milwaukee audiences with a perfect setting for this groundbreaking show, offering a rare opportunity to experience one of Broadway’s most acclaimed productions close to home.

