Hannah Berner tickets on sale in Seattle at 5th Avenue Theatre

Hannah Berner brings her sharp comedy to Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre on January 25, 2026. Known for her bold humor and quick wit, Berner has become a fan favorite across the country thanks to her stand-up performances, podcasts, and television appearances.

Tickets for Hannah Berner’s Seattle show are on sale now. Fans can buy directly from the venue box office or online through ScoreBig, which guarantees access to major events without hidden service charges. This performance promises an evening of unfiltered laughter and relatable stories.

Berner rose to prominence through Bravo’s “Summer House” before expanding her reach with popular podcasts and a successful stand-up career. She’s built a strong following with her fresh takes on relationships, millennial culture, and everyday absurdities. Her shows sell quickly thanks to her mix of humor and authenticity.

The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of Seattle’s premier cultural landmarks, offering an intimate setting perfect for comedy. Attendees can expect a night of high-energy laughs in a venue known for top-notch acoustics and atmosphere.

