Harlem Globetrotters tickets on sale in Buffalo at KeyBank Center

The Harlem Globetrotters bring their world-famous basketball entertainment to Buffalo’s KeyBank Center on February 6, 2026. Families and fans of all ages can enjoy an evening of trick shots, slam dunks, and comedy from the legendary exhibition team.

Tickets for the February 6 event are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the KeyBank Center box office or via ScoreBig, which guarantees access to major events with no hidden fees.

Known for combining athleticism with showmanship, the Globetrotters have been delighting audiences worldwide for nearly a century. Their dazzling ball-handling skills and fan interaction make each performance a one-of-a-kind experience.

Buffalo fans will get the chance to see the iconic squad in action, showcasing the unique blend of basketball and entertainment that has made them a global phenomenon.

