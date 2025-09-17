Harlem Globetrotters tickets on sale now in Huntsville at Propst Arena

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their one-of-a-kind basketball entertainment to Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, on Feb. 1, 2026. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will feature the team’s signature mix of athleticism, comedy, and fan interaction.

Tickets for this family-friendly event are on sale now at the Von Braun Center box office and via ScoreBig, where sports fans can find tickets without hidden service fees.

Known worldwide for their basketball wizardry and fun-filled performances, the Globetrotters have delighted audiences for nearly a century. Their stop in Huntsville will provide fans of all ages the opportunity to experience their dazzling tricks and engaging style up close.

Alabama families can make memories together with this entertaining afternoon of basketball comedy and spectacle.

Shop for Harlem Globetrotters tickets at Propst Arena on February 1, 2026

