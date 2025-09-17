Harlem Globetrotters tickets on sale now in Portland at Cross Insurance Arena

The Harlem Globetrotters will showcase their legendary basketball entertainment at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine, on Feb. 12, 2026. The game begins at 7 p.m. and brings the team’s iconic mix of athleticism, comedy, and fan interaction to New England audiences.

Tickets are available now through the Cross Insurance Arena box office and at ScoreBig, which offers access to top live events with no hidden ticket fees.

For nearly a century, the Globetrotters have thrilled fans worldwide with their trick shots, dazzling ball-handling, and interactive performances. Their shows transcend basketball, blending sport and theater for an experience enjoyed by fans of all ages.

Portland families and basketball enthusiasts alike won’t want to miss this chance to see the Globetrotters live, creating memories that last long after the final buzzer.

