HeadCount Teams with Chappell Roan, John Legend, Tate McRae to Engage Young Voters

HeadCount is celebrating National Voter Registration Day with new partnerships, live events, and a nationwide push to engage young voters.

The nonpartisan nonprofit announced Tuesday that it will team up with Chappell Roan, John Legend, and Tate McRae for 2025 voter registration campaigns. The collaborations will bring HeadCount’s activations to Roan’s upcoming shows in New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles, while McRae and Legend will integrate voter engagement into their fall tours.

Beyond the new artist tie-ins, HeadCount is staging its flagship youth-led block party beside Washington Square Park in New York City, transforming LaGuardia Place into a celebration with live music, public art, voter registration stations, adoptable puppies, and interactive activations. More than 40 additional events are planned across the country, many of them on college campuses and in community hubs.

Advertisement

“National Voter Registration Day is a celebration of our democracy and a reminder that every election matters, including the ones happening in our own backyards,” said Lucille Wenegieme, HeadCount’s executive director. “At HeadCount, we know the power music and culture has to bring people together. Today we are channeling that energy into making sure everyone has the chance to use their voice and be part of shaping the future.”

HeadCount’s roster of collaborators already includes a wide range of performers and cultural figures, from Dead & Company, Neil Young, Ani DiFranco, and Wilco to Dave Matthews Band, Ravyn Lenae, and Andy Cohen. The organization says these partnerships are designed to connect fans with tools and resources that make participation in elections easier.

This year’s registration drive comes as more than 50,000 local offices will be decided in November, alongside gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey and ballot measures in Texas, California, Missouri, and Colorado. HeadCount estimates more than 4 million young Americans will be newly eligible to cast their first ballot in 2025.

Advertisement

HeadCount, founded in 2004, has registered over 1.7 million voters through its work with touring musicians, festivals, and cultural events including Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and Pride festivals nationwide. The group is a founding partner of National Voter Registration Day, which is managed by Nonprofit VOTE.