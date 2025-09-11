Heart tickets on sale in Hershey at Giant Center

Heart will perform at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on December 14, 2025. Fans will enjoy an evening of timeless rock classics from the Wilson sisters, whose music has defined generations.

Tickets for the December 14 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Giant Center box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden service fees.

Heart rose to prominence with iconic hits such as “Barracuda,” “Alone,” and “These Dreams,” blending hard rock power with pop balladry. Their concerts continue to showcase the enduring talent and energy that have made them a household name in American rock.

Hershey audiences can look forward to a performance that spans decades of chart-topping music, delivered with the passion and intensity that Heart has always brought to the stage.

